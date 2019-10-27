Working towards solutions

From different fronts, pressure is being applied to the Indian government to persuade it to restore normalcy to Kashmir, where a state of crisis has existed since early August. At the time, the BJP government in the centre had abrogated Article 370 of the Indian constitution which had given Kashmir autonomy. In the US, pressure has mounted steadily this week, with senators from across the political divide calling for a solution. They have pointed out that high tensions between two nuclear-armed neighbours cannot be ignored. US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Alice Wells has also asked India to provide a timeline on how it intends to move towards giving Kashmiris back their rights. A spokesman for the UN Secretary General in New York has sought the same.

But it is difficult to say if arm twisting or words will influence a determined BJP government. There is pressure from within India as well, with the Supreme Court of the country asking the government to inform it when it intends to put back in place basic rights for the Kashmiris. While the Indian media has generally taken an aggressive tone, there are pockets of dissent within the country and the ongoing Supreme Court hearing will be important. In Islamabad, the DG ISPR has warned that the Indian military wishes to spark a war, and allow its own people to die in it, as a means to impress its political masters. Certainly, the current situation raises fears that any small incident could spark off a larger one.

There is concern also over the closing space for dissent for Kashmiris and their supporters. Twitter, which has a strong base in India, has closed down hundreds of accounts, mainly since 2017, after receiving requests from the Indian government naming over 4,000 accounts or tweets it wanted deleted or shut down. The Committee to Protect Journalists has said this action by a major social media giant seriously impacts on the right to free expression and its further reduced space for the people of Kashmir to express their views. Inside Kashmir meanwhile, tensions remain high as security forces patrol the roads. The recent skirmishes with Pakistan over the LoC have also obviously created greater anxiety for the world and for all those who live in the region. There are limitations to what Pakistan can achieve. Its government has consistently spoken of seeking dialogue and peace, and it has to some degree succeeded in persuading the world the situation is a truly dangerous one. This has gone on for far too long. It is time the Kashmiris were able to enjoy at least some degree of normalcy and work begun to sort out the messy issue of Kashmir and its future.