October 27, 2019
October 27, 2019

Nothing for the people

Newspost

 
October 27, 2019

There are cases of dengue being reported from all over the country. It is especially worst in Rawalpindi-Islamabad. In Sindh there have many cases of people being bitten by dogs but the anti-rabies vaccine is either in short supply or not available at all. Karachi in drowning in garbage. On the other hand the JUI-F, PPP, PML-N and other opposition parties are planing to hold a dharna in Islamabad asking for Imran Khan to resign as prime minister.

It seems that our politicians more are concerned about their seats or lack of them than the people of this country. The citizens of Islamabad have seen many dharnas over the past 30 years. Other than disturbing people and disrupting their lives, these dharnas have not achieved any positive outcome.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

