Kartarpur opening

The 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak will be observed on November 12. Pakistan has made history by opening the Kartarpur Corridor for his followers. It was a herculean task to negotiate with the Indian government, keeping in view the escalated tension due to the Kashmir deadlock. It shows the love and respect Pakistan owes to the Sikh community.

It must be noted that in contrast to Indian jingoistic and hate-filled attitude, Pakistan has acted soberly and fully complied to the wishes of the disciples of Baba Guru Nanak. It is hoped that some sanity will prevail among the Indian people and they will also raise their voices against the heinous atrocities inflicted by the Indian-armed forces in Kashmir.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad