What justice?

As the treason trial against Pervez Musharraf was reaching its conclusion, the government de-notified the prosecution team. Four people, including three of a family, were killed in an alleged shootout in Sahiwal last year by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel, who claimed they had killed a local commander of militant organization Daesh. An Anti-Terrorism Court has now exonerated all the CTD personnel. The father of Salahuddin, the suspected ATM thief who died in police custody, has pardoned the police officials accused of torturing his son. A young girl, a call center employee, who was allegedly gang raped by Rawalpindi policemen, changed her statement in court, saying that she did not nominate the arrested security officials in the case.

There is a higher court than the courts of justice and that is the court of conscience. More importantly, is this how our judiciary wants itself to be remembered?

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad