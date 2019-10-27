tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The T-20 team proceeding to Australia includes inconsistent openers and hard-hitting mid-order batsmen. The team would have been balanced had the selection been made after observing the final of the national T-20 match.
The performance of Awais Zia, Umer Amin, Sohail Akhtar and Amad Butt was superb and they could have found a place in the squad.
NAK Lodhi
Islamabad
