October 27, 2019
October 27, 2019

T-20 team

October 27, 2019

The T-20 team proceeding to Australia includes inconsistent openers and hard-hitting mid-order batsmen. The team would have been balanced had the selection been made after observing the final of the national T-20 match.

The performance of Awais Zia, Umer Amin, Sohail Akhtar and Amad Butt was superb and they could have found a place in the squad.

NAK Lodhi

Islamabad

