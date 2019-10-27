Harassment

Women's harassment has been a usual practice in educational institutions of Pakistan. The recent incidents in the University of Balochistan clearly depict this situation. Keeping hidden cameras in bathrooms and making videos of girls is a very detestable act to blackmail the girls. It is a conspiracy to stop the girls from getting education.

Making a committee is not enough. The government of Balochistan should take action through which the trust of the common people as well as the girls can be restored.

Ijaz Ahmed

Awaran Kolwa