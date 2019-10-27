close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 27, 2019

Harassment

Newspost

 
October 27, 2019

Women's harassment has been a usual practice in educational institutions of Pakistan. The recent incidents in the University of Balochistan clearly depict this situation. Keeping hidden cameras in bathrooms and making videos of girls is a very detestable act to blackmail the girls. It is a conspiracy to stop the girls from getting education.

Making a committee is not enough. The government of Balochistan should take action through which the trust of the common people as well as the girls can be restored.

Ijaz Ahmed

Awaran Kolwa

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost