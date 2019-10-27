Curfew lifted in Chilean capital after a week of protests

SANTIAGO: A nighttime curfew in the Chilean capital Santiago was lifted by the military on Saturday after a week of deadly demonstrations demanding economic reforms and the resignation of President Sebastian Pinera.

"The current conditions allow us to decide that there will be no curfew in the RM (metropolitan area) from now," the army said in a statement, one week after the curfew was introduced in the capital.Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Saturday announced a major government reshuffle the day after more than one million people took to the streets for the largest protests in a week of demonstrations."I asked all ministers to resign in order to form a new government and to be able to respond to these new demands," he said in an address to the nation, adding that the state of emergency may be lifted Sunday if "circumstances permit."

More than one million people took to the streets in Chile late on Friday for the largest protests in a week of deadly demonstrations demanding economic reforms and the resignation of President Sebastian Pinera.

The leader told the thronging masses that he had "heard the message" in a post on Twitter, characterizing the protests in a positive light and as a means towards change.

Demonstrators carrying indigenous and national flags sang popular resistance songs from the 1973-90 Augusto Pinochet dictatorship era as the country, usually seen as one of the most stable in Latin America, grapples with its worst violence in decades.

Santiago’s governor Karla Rubilar described it as "a historic day" on Twitter, praising "a peaceful march... representing the dream of a new Chile."Rubilar said more than a million were demonstrating around the country, while Santiago’s town hall put the number of people marching in the capital at 820,000, citing police figures.

For the past week, Chileans’ pent-up anger has spilled over in the form of protests against a socio-economic structure that many feel has left them by the wayside, with low wages and pensions, costly health care and education, and a big gap between rich and poor.

Pinera, a conservative billionaire, wrote on Twitter that "the massive, happy and peaceful march today, where Chileans demanded a more just and supportive Chile, opens great paths for the future and hope."