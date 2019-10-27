Police detain 26 at anti-govt protests in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Police detained more than two dozen people on Saturday in Kazakhstan´s main cities for participating in protests called by a banned opposition group where they criticised the government and Chinese expansion.

Officers detained around a dozen people and manhandled them into police vans in the centre of Kazakhstan´s largest city Almaty, AFP correspondents saw.

Police said a total of 26 people were arrested in Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan, 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) to the north.

Neighbouring China is a key economic partner for Kazakhstan which has described itself as the "buckle" in Beijing´s trillion-dollar Belt and Road trade and infrastructure project.