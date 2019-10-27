close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 27, 2019

Police detain 26 at anti-govt protests in Kazakhstan

World

AFP
October 27, 2019

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Police detained more than two dozen people on Saturday in Kazakhstan´s main cities for participating in protests called by a banned opposition group where they criticised the government and Chinese expansion.

Officers detained around a dozen people and manhandled them into police vans in the centre of Kazakhstan´s largest city Almaty, AFP correspondents saw.

Police said a total of 26 people were arrested in Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan, 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) to the north.

Neighbouring China is a key economic partner for Kazakhstan which has described itself as the "buckle" in Beijing´s trillion-dollar Belt and Road trade and infrastructure project.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World