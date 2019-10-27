Thiem sees off Berrettini to reach Vienna final

VIENNA, Austria: Dominic Thiem closed in on his 16th career title on Saturday after reaching the final in Vienna by beating Matteo Berrettini in an enthralling semi-final 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Top seed Thiem will face either Gael Monfils or Diego Schwartzman in Sunday´s final after coming through a tough match with his Italian opponent.

Berrettini came out on top of an entertaining first set which saw both players share breaks of serve before the Italian held his in game eight to make it 5-3.

Thiem snatched game five. But Berrettini broke back in a tight game eight and comfortably took the lead on his serve in the next before Thiem levelled at 5-5.

Backed by a roaring home crowd, Thiem then got the arena on its feet when he broke again after another game taken to deuce before serving out the set to level the match.

He took control of the third set in game seven when he broke to make it 4-3 after the pair slugged out six service games. He then held his serve and made sure of the win on Berrettini´s next service game.