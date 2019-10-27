Ashiq takes second round lead at CNS Amateur Golf

LAHORE: Ashiq Hussain emerged as leader at the end of second round of Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Championship here at the Defence Raya Golf Course on Saturday.

Ashiq displayed superb skill on par-4 and par-5. He sits at the top of the leaderboard at 73 and 65 with an aggregate score of 138 six under par.

He will be chased in the third and final round by formidable rivals like Ghazanfar Mehmood, Zunair Aleem and Taimur Khan.

Ghazanfar is second on the leaderboard with aggregate score of 139 five under par.

In the seniors' competition, Tariq Mehmood won the first gross with a score of 74. The second gross was secured by Col. Asif Mehdi. He scored 78 for the 18 holes.

Ghazala Yasmin won the ladies' event gross, while Suneya Osama came second followed by Zaibunnisa at third.