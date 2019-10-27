Pak Women overpower Bangladesh in first T20I

From our correspondent

LAHORE: Rumana Ahmed’s fighting half-century went in vain as Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh by 14 runs in their opening game of the three-match T20 International series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan bowlers dominated the show as they restricted the visitors to 112-7 in pursuit of 127.

Bangladesh struggled from the onset of their run-chase.

Openers Shamima Sultana and Ayesha Rahman were sent back to the pavilion in 2.2 overs as the scoreboard read 6 for 2.

Rumana scored 50 runs off 30 balls but didn't receive desired support from the other end as the wickets kept tumbling. Her 30-ball-50 was studded with six fours and two sixes. Nigar Sultana made 17 off 30.

Anam Amin took two wickets while Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Aliya Riaz, Sadia Iqbal and Bismah Maroof shared one wicket each.

Earlier, after electing to bat, Pakistan posted 126 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Bismah (34 off 29) was the pick of the batters.

Bismah and Omaima (33) were the architects of a 60-run partnership for the third wicket after Pakistan had lost both of their

openers inside three overs with just 15 runs on the board.

Iram Javed struck two sixes and one four in her 17-ball-21. Sidra Nawaz whacked four boundaries in the final over to race her team to 126.

For Bangladesh, right-arm pacer Jahanara Alam picked up four wickets for 17 runs in four overs.

Bismah, for her 34 with the bat and one for 26 with the ball, bagged the Man-of-the-Match award.

The second T20I will be played on Monday (tomorrow).