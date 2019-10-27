Record opening stand sets up big win for Dutch

DUBAI: A Dutch record T20 opening stand between Max O'Dowd and Ben Cooper laid the foundation for their highest ever team total as Netherlands walloped Bermuda by 92 runs in the ICC T20 World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

After Netherlands chose to bat, O'Dowd and Cooperraised their fifties in the 12th over. The stand finally ended at 123 when O'Dowd drove Delray Rawlins to extra cover where George O'Brien took a sharp catch. Cooper fell an over later to a tired slog across the line to Rodney Trott's offspin.

Netherlands finished at 206-3. In reply, Bermuda only managed 114-9 in their 20 overs. Kamau Leverock top-scored with 31 runs off 15 balls.