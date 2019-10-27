Girls secure top six positions in intermediate humanities private group exams

Female students clinched all the top six positions in the results of the humanities private group of the Higher Secondary School Certificate Annual Examinations 2019 held by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

As per the gazette, the intermediate board had registered around 9,670 private candidates, including 5,864 female and 3,806 male aspirants, for the annual exams of the private humanities group.

Of them, 9,245 took the exams and 425 candidates did not attempt their papers. The ratio of successful candidates was calculated to be 27.12 per cent.

All the top six positions were bagged by female students. Maria grabbed the first position by securing 888 marks out of 1,100, while the second and third positions were clinched by Hafiza Maria Javed and Warda Mukhtar with 854 and 832 marks respectively.

The fourth position was secured by Ayesha Aziz who received 829 marks, whereas, Saba Saeed bagged the fifth position by gaining 828 marks and Fatima Naz clinched the sixth position with 820 marks.

On the other hand, none of the 3,806 male candidates could pass their exams in A-1 or A grades.

The gazette showed that invigilators had found 36 candidates using unfair means during the exams. The BIEK has withheld their results and formed a body to decide whether or not these candidates qualify for the higher secondary school certificate.

However, BIEK officials say that a fair opportunity of personal appearance, hearing and defence would be provided to all such candidates.