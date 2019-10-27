close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

Fee exemption

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

Karachi University on Saturday announced that the students enrolled in the evening shifts would get an exemption of 50 percent of late fees.

According to Evening Program Director Professor Dr Abid Hasnain, this relaxation is only valid for a period of one month, and students are directed to avail this opportunity till November 24, 2019. He said Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi had approved the wavier.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi