Fee exemption

Karachi University on Saturday announced that the students enrolled in the evening shifts would get an exemption of 50 percent of late fees.

According to Evening Program Director Professor Dr Abid Hasnain, this relaxation is only valid for a period of one month, and students are directed to avail this opportunity till November 24, 2019. He said Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi had approved the wavier.