October 27, 2019
AFP
October 27, 2019

Consumer courts set up in Sindh

Business

KARACHI: Sindh government has established consumer courts almost in all districts across the province, a minister said on Saturday.

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo said this is a need of the hour that consumer courts should be established, “but due to lack of awareness on the issue the consumers are unable to protect their rights”.

The minister was addressing the 14th Consumer Choice Awards ceremony.

“Time has come that all stakeholders, working for the cause, should work on the same page to create awareness among consumers about their rights, especially media should play its positive role in this regard,” Dharejo said. “In all modern and civilised societies, the consumer courts play a key role in getting the rights of the consumers.”

The minister said Sindh government is fully committed to protect the rights of the consumers and is ready to cooperate with all stakeholders working for the cause of the consumers’ rights.

