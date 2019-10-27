close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

Release of cargo containers urged

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

KARACHI: Businessmen have expressed resentment over seizure of cargo containers in Punjab for blocking the opposition’s sit-in in Islamabad, a statement said on Saturday.

Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, chairman of Pakistan Apparel Forum, said that the country's politics must not affect the trade and exports and all the exports and cargo containers must not be detained.

He urged immediate release of all the containers seized by the government to avoid fiscal and trade losses.

“If export containers were not released, it will lead to cancellation of precious orders, which will not only be a great loss to the exporters, but also to the country in the current crucial times,” he said. “The government must realise that any loss to business people will also have a severe impact on the economic performance of the country.”

The situation would also send a negative signal abroad when the export consignments would not be delivered to the buyers as per the commitment, while local markets might also experience severe shortage of numerous goods and commodities.

