Gold prices remain unchanged

KARACHI: Bullion prices remained unchanged in the local market on Saturday.

An announcement by the Karachi Saraf Association said gold rates remained unchanged at Rs87,500/tola. Similarly, the market does not witness any change in the prices of 10 grams gold, which stood at Rs75,017.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold rates dropped $4/ounce to $1,504/ounce.

Jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with Dubai gold market prices.