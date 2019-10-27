SECP prioritises corporate reforms in KP, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has prioritised implementation of corporate reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan for the next year, it said on Saturday.

The SECP Commissioner for Corporatisation and Compliance Department Shaukat Hussain said the commission remains committed to pursue its agenda for ease of doing business.

“Finalisation of subordinate legislation under corporate rehabilitation and corporate restructuring laws, operationalisation of secured transaction registry and extension of one-stop-shop facility to KP and Balochistan is among top priority areas for the next year,” Hussain said in a statement.

The SECP termed the measures taken to shorten time in starting business, protect minority investors and resolve insolvency as the pulling factors in improving country’s overall Doing Business ranking.

The SECP said it undertook some vital reforms in these areas.

“Out of total 10 areas covered in the WB (World Bank) report, the success of reforms drive by the SECP for ease of doing business is reflected in three indicators, i.e. starting a business, protecting minority investors and resolving insolvency, where Pakistan ranked 72, 28 and 58 respectively,” the commission said.

Pakistan has improved its position by 28 points from 136 to 108 in the World Bank’s rankings on ease of doing business for 2020.

“The improvement is an unprecedented in the history of Pakistan,” it said.

With reforms acknowledged in six areas i.e. starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, paying taxes and trading across borders, Pakistan is ranked a number one reformer in South Asia and scored 6th position among top 10 reformers globally.

The doing business report benchmarks business regulation in 190 countries.

Out of six reform areas acknowledged in 2020 report, the biggest jump of 58 points was recorded in starting a business position from 130 to 72.

Expansion of online one-stop-shop facility through SECP’s

eServices to different federal and provincial agencies reduced number of procedures required to set up a business from 10 to 5.

“Now an entrepreneur can get registration with six agencies and labour department and excise and taxation department of Punjab and Sindh by submitting a single online application through SECP eServices,” the SECP said.

Last year, Pakistan improved its position significantly in two areas: starting a business (142 to 130) and resolving insolvency (from 82 to 53) due to reforms introduced by the SECP.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report 2019 also recognised the SECP’s efforts for ease of doing business.

“While overall ranking on Global Competitiveness Index dropped slightly, indicators relating to SECP show significant improvement,” the SECP said. In business dynamics, Pakistan improved by 15 points due to reduction in cost and time to start business and improvement in insolvency regulatory framework. Score in strength of auditing and reporting standards, sub-indicator of institutions, also improved from 3.9 to 4.