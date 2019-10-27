Unsavoury spin

It is unfortunate that many posts have appeared on social media terming the removal of Sarfaraz as captain of the national cricket team an ethnic issue. Past successes of him are cited in his favour. It is strange they forget the glorious performances of Ahmad Shehzad, Umer Akmal, Shoaib Malik and Faheem Ashraf in the recent past; they have been excluded too.

NAK Lodhi

Islamabad