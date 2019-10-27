Accident prone

Another tragedy happened near Mianwali the other day when the gas cylinder of an ambulance exploded after collision with a tanker, killing all nine persons in the ambulance. Pakistan has a very high ratio of deaths in road accidents as safety codes are totally denied by public transporters. Time and again, accidents occur due to explosion of gas cylinders.

No strict action has so far been taken by the government on the legal front to curb the nuisance of fixing sub-standard gas-cylinders in vehicles. At least it should exclusively ban these ‘moving bombs’ in public transport, especially in ambulances to save the general public from cruel deaths.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad