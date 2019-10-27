Tariff changes

There is finally some unequivocally good news from the government. While not confirmed yet, there have been reports that the government is moving to introduce a new flat tariff regime for the winter months. This would mean that consumers will be moved to a fixed rate of Rs11.97 per unit, instead of the existing time of day (ToD) metering regime, which charges according to peak and off-peak times of consumption. With electricity use lower in winters, the government is looking to provide relief to customers. It is of the view that doing so will allow it to utilize idle power plants, which would allow it to get rid of Rs849 billion in capacity payment dues. The new rate will be offered to domestic, commercial and industrial consumers. The power division is of the view that the change will not affect the base tariffs determined by Nepra, nor will it affect the revenue generated during these months. The objective of the flat rate regime is to increase electricity consumption during the winter months. This is a move that comes with significant risks, though. The calculus is that more electricity demand would allow the government to cut the Rs4.94 per unit idle capacity charge.

It is good to see the government attempt an innovative solution to reduce consumer costs as well as solve other long-standing issues in the power sector. But one must wonder if this means that the government has admitted defeat on its attempt to renegotiate – or get rid – of the challenge of capacity payments. Part of the long legacy of highly-incentivised private power in Pakistan, these contracts continue to contribute significantly to the power sector problems in the country. The risk is that consumers might not end up using the electricity planners are imagining they will use. This could lead to a loss-loss situation for the government, while benefiting consumers. In itself, this is not a terrible thing, but it is a question that needs to be thought through before approving the changes. Circular debt continues to stand at Rs1,200 billion, which is important to cut before any permanent solution to the power-sector issues is found. Nonetheless, citizens can look forward to lighter electricity bills in the winter. This is much-needed relief.