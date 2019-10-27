England stun NZ to reach rugby WC final

YOKOHAMA, Japan: Fly-half George Ford led the way as England ended New Zealand’s eight-year reign as champions with a superb 19-7 World Cup semi-final win in Yokohama on Saturday.

Ford, restored at 10 by coach Eddie Jones, had to take over goal-kicking duties from injured England captain Owen Farrell but landed four penalty attempts after Manu Tuilagi stunned the All Blacks with an early try.

This was just England’s eighth win in 42 Tests against New Zealand and meant the All Blacks had lost their first World Cup match since a shock 2007 quarter-final defeat by France.England, world champions in 2003 when they beat an Australia side.