House party double murder-accused appears in court

LONDON: An alleged double murderer accused of knifing two teenagers to death at a house party has appeared in court sporting a black eye.

Earl Bevans, 22, is accused of killing Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, in the attack in Milton Keynes last weekend.

Ansah died from a stab wound to the back while Gillham-Rice was knifed in the chest just before midnight on Saturday October 19, police said. Bevans, who has a large tattoo on his neck, appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning wearing a grey tracksuit. He was sporting a black right eye and had another bruise on the other side of his face.

Bevans spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, that he has no fixed address and that he was represented by Wasif Ahmed, during the brief hearing. He is charged with two counts of murder over the attack at a party in the Emerson Valley estate, as well as two counts of attempted murder after Ryan Brown, 23, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Bevans replied “yes” when he was asked if he understood the charges but was not required to enter any pleas. The bench of magistrates, chaired by Pat Milliner, remanded him in custody ahead of a bail hearing at Luton Crown Court on Monday. He will appear alongside Charlie Chandler, 21, who was remanded in custody by magistrates on Friday. Chandler, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley, is also charged with two counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

In an appeal on Friday, Thames Valley Police threatened to identify further potential suspects still at large if they do not hand themselves in. Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, head of crime for the force, said: “We are still looking for others and they know who they are. I want to appeal directly to those people. We are looking for you and we will find you, however long it takes. “At this stage we have not released your names or photographs, so please hand yourself in to the nearest police station as soon as possible. This is not going to go away and if we have to, we will name you so there will be no place for you to hide.”