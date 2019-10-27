British woman among three killed in French storms

PARIS: A British woman was among three people killed as torrential rain lashed southern France.

The 68-year-old died after being swept away by a flood outside her home in Cazouls-d’Herault, according to local media.

She was reportedly taken to hospital by helicopter on Wednesday after being found by emergency workers nearby.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Cazouls-d’Herault and our staff are in contact with the French authorities.”

More than 2,000 emergency services workers have been mobilised to deal with the aftermath of the storms, which hit eight French counties, the country’s Interior Ministry said.

The town of Beziers was among the hardest hit, with dozens of people evacuated as more rain fell in 24 hours than in the whole of the previous year.