close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
October 27, 2019

British woman among three killed in French storms

Top Story

P
Pa
October 27, 2019

PARIS: A British woman was among three people killed as torrential rain lashed southern France.

The 68-year-old died after being swept away by a flood outside her home in Cazouls-d’Herault, according to local media.

She was reportedly taken to hospital by helicopter on Wednesday after being found by emergency workers nearby.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Cazouls-d’Herault and our staff are in contact with the French authorities.”

More than 2,000 emergency services workers have been mobilised to deal with the aftermath of the storms, which hit eight French counties, the country’s Interior Ministry said.

The town of Beziers was among the hardest hit, with dozens of people evacuated as more rain fell in 24 hours than in the whole of the previous year.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story