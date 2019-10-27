APHC calls for march towards Lal Chowk today

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for a march towards Srinagar’s Lal Chowk today to mark 27th October as Black Day in Indian-held Kashmir. The APHC spokesman, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said India tried to break the will of Kashmiri people by using fascist approach but the message it received was loud and clear that the Kashmiris would resist till they achieved their inalienable right to self-determination, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday.

“We urge people of Kashmir to peacefully march towards Lal Chowk and hold a sit-in protest to show the entire world that our resistance does not need means of telecommunication for survival. We are committed to resist illegal occupation, which has bulldozed our basic and fundamental rights,” the statement said.

The APHC spokesman said the pro-freedom people of the territory should remain vigilant, steadfast and well-disciplined. He hoped the freedom-loving Kashmiris would never surrender to the military might and pressure of India. “Our movement is a legitimate demand recognised by the United Nations,” he added.

The spokesman maintained future program would be communicated within next couple of days.