Alvi reaffirms Pak support to people of held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K) with the solemn pledge that it would continue till the realisation of their legitimate right to self-determination. In a message on Kashmir Black Day being observed today to mark the darkest chapters in the history of Jammu & Kashmir, he said on this day, seventy-two years ago, Indian security forces landed in Srinagar to occupy, oppress and terrorise the innocent people of IOJ&K in blatant violation of international law and morality.

“Today, we pay homage to the martyrs for the cause of Kashmir and honour all those who have suffered at the hands of Indian occupying forces,” he added.

The President said the United Nations Security Council through several of its resolutions had upheld the fundamental right of the Kashmiri people to decide their own future through a fair and impartial plebiscite held under the UN auspices.

He noted that reneging on its repeated commitments to the international community to implement these resolutions, India continued on the path of brutal suppression of the Kashmiri people to this day. “Since 5 August 2019, India has imposed an inhuman lockdown over 8 million people in IOJ&K. Use of torture, enforced disappearances and restrictions on freedom of movement and assembly are the stark realities today,” a press release quoted the President as saying.

He said Indian occupying forces were perpetrating unspeakable crimes against the Kashmiri people, including women and children, with complete impunity.

“The indefensible curfew and communications blackout, going on for nearly three months now, is illustrative of the state-terrorism that India has wreaked on innocent Kashmiris for decades. No matter how brutal its policies and tactics, India cannot crush the spirit of the Kashmiri people,” he added.