Fake college found

MUZAFFARGARH: A private college has put up banners all around Alipur inviting admissions in BS and MSc programmes. Students have been getting registered with the college because it represents a known group but in reality the college is not authorized to start BS and MSc programmes as per law, risking future of students of the area.

The college representative told The News that they will soon be affiliated with GC University, Faisalabad. “It may hardly take a week to get affiliated,” he said.

GC University Faisalabad spokesman said an institution is authorized to take admissions only if it is affiliated. “Institutions are either affiliated or not. There is no third option. All our affiliated institutions are on our official website,” he said. On the official website, there is not mention of private college in question.

Ahsan Raza, an educationist, said higher education has long been becoming a myriad affair with unbridled growth of private degree awarding institutions in southern Punjab.

“This is not the first case of fake colleges. Such institutions have been unearthed in DG Khan and other cities. The chief minister should look into this matter to maintain standards of education,” he said.