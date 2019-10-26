Husain receives informmation about father’s bail in Madina

ISLAMABAD: Hussain Nawaz Sharif received the information about granting of bail to his father Nawaz Sharif by the Lahore High Court on Friday when he was in Medina Munawara and returned from the mosque after Jumma prayers.

Hussain Nawaz, who dashed to Medina Munawara from London last week upon knowing about the serious ailment of his father for prayers, is coordinating monitoring of treatment through constant contact with Lahore and London where his office has become virtually become synchronisation centre for the treatment of country’s most popular leader.

His London office has approached the specialist physicians on emergency basis with the reports received from Lahore. Hussain Nawaz is left with his younger brother Hassan and youngest sister Asma of Nawaz family members free who haven’t been chained by the administration, but they cannot return country for the time being.

The sources close to Sharif family in London told The News on Friday evening that Nawaz Sharif has made clear to his close family associates that he wouldn’t leave the country on any count and would prefer to get treatment in any hospital of Lahore or Karachi for the complication his health is facing.

He said that his doctors who had been treated him since long are living in London, and he had been treated in British hospitals well but now his option would be staying back and obtaining treatment from the doctors available here since the dilapidated condition of the country and its people need his presence with them.

Hussain Nawaz is urging his father to change his mind and come to London for treatment where he had extensive experience of the doctors and hospitals. The sources said that Hussain Nawaz has contacted the doctors in London and discussed with them state of health of Nawaz Sharif. The doctors have shared their concern about the precarious condition of his father they have advised for shifting of Nawaz Sharif to London on urgent basis since most sophisticated and credible lab facilities besides more competent medical advice are available in London.

The sources said that Hussain Nawaz will request his grandma (Mother of Nawaz Sharif) for compelling Nawaz Sharif for attaining treatment abroad if Hussain is failed in persuading Nawaz Sharif for further treatment in London. Hussain Nawaz is also in contact with his nephew Muhammad Junaid regarding health of his mother who is son of Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam is in custody of NAB where she has developed health complications. Hussain Nawaz will be returning to London early next week, and it is believed he will contact his father from there to persuade him for treatment in London. Meanwhile, some federal ministers have castigated and commented in negative manner about the ailment of Nawaz Sharif despite Prime Minister Imran categorically directed his cabinet colleagues to desist from offering comments about the health of Nawaz Sharif on Thursday.

A federal minister belonging to Rawalpindi who claims to be friend of the prime minister and doesn’t fall within his discipline ridiculed the health situation of Nawaz Sharif on Friday while speaking to the media in Lahore. Likewise, some SAPMs and ministers also discussed the state of health of Nawaz Sharif same day in negative way.