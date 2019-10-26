PESSI starting monitoring, evaluation of Punjab hospitals

RAWALPI NDI: The Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) has decided to start a system for monitoring and evaluation of all the hospital and dispensaries across the Punjab province.

According to reports which quoted the PESSI Commissioner, Saqib Mannan, all the dispensaries and hospitals would be linked with PESSI headquarter with a web portal. Through the new system, the performance of all the medical centres regarding provision of best health facilities to the registered patients would be improved.

The monitoring and evaluation system would result in improvement of performance of dispensaries and hospitals as the PESSI would be sought daily reports from concerned officials and direct immediate actions. According to an official, the director concerned would submit daily reports on visits to dispensaries and other medical centres.