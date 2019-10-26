close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

PESSI starting monitoring, evaluation of Punjab hospitals

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

RAWALPI NDI: The Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) has decided to start a system for monitoring and evaluation of all the hospital and dispensaries across the Punjab province.

According to reports which quoted the PESSI Commissioner, Saqib Mannan, all the dispensaries and hospitals would be linked with PESSI headquarter with a web portal. Through the new system, the performance of all the medical centres regarding provision of best health facilities to the registered patients would be improved.

The monitoring and evaluation system would result in improvement of performance of dispensaries and hospitals as the PESSI would be sought daily reports from concerned officials and direct immediate actions. According to an official, the director concerned would submit daily reports on visits to dispensaries and other medical centres.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan