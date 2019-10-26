Sit-ins not beneficial for economy: ICCI president

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that sit-ins and protests have always affected the business activities and economic growth and stressed that all efforts should be made by concerned authorities to find out a consensus and peaceful solution of such problems.

He said the economy of Pakistan was already facing many challenges and in such circumstances, sit-ins and protests would not be beneficial for it.

He said that business community was already passing through a tough time, but again the clouds of sit-ins and protests were looming over the federal capital causing great concerns in the business community.

He said that offices of many multinational companies, banks and industrial areas were located in Islamabad and protests would affect their business. Therefore, every effort should be made to solve this problem peacefully.