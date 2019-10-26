Known social worker Dr Salahuddin passes away

PESHAWAR: A known social worker, cultural activist, author and columnist, Dr Salahuddin, passed away on Friday after a brief illness.

He was 56. His funeral prayer will be offered today (Saturday) at Babar Street, Ishrat Cinema Road, Gulbahar, at 11 am.

The deceased is survived by a widow, two sons and a daughter and a large number of his admirers whom he served selflessly.

He was the brother of Allauddin, Safiuddin, father of Dr Muhammad Arsalan, Dr Muhammad Noman, and brother-in-law of Muhammad Imran.

The deceased was an active member of the Hamdard Foundation Pakistan and served the body as the Shoora-e-Hamdard speaker for a long time.