Boy killed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A boy was killed and his parents received critical injuries when a pickup hit a motorcycle here on Friday, police said. They said Tahir Baloch, resident of Mohalla Qasaban, along with his wife and son was on his way when a pickup hit his motorcycle. As a result, his 8-year-oldson died on the spot while he and his wife sustained injures.
