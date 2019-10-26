Azadi March: Social media becomes battlefield

ISLAMABAD: The so-called social media has become “battlefield” for dirty fight between government and opposition.



Interestingly their negotiations regarding Azadi March of the opposition have landed into unchartered waters in the federal capital on one side but on the other social media team of the both are engaged in filthy “fight” with each other.

They are attacking each other’s leaders with abusive comments, scratchy remarks and humiliating observations. The social media teams have been targeting among others Imran Khan and Maulana Fazal ur Rehman by using maims, caricatures, sketches, foul and rough language.

The threats being hurled at each other and warnings are being issued by both the sides. The legal experts are of the view that the

exercise of the exploiters of the social media is contravening to the cyber laws, but the authorities concerned are not taking cognizes of it.

As the deadline for the Azadi March is approaching nearer, the fight in social media gaining momentum. The Indian users of social media are also in the fray by castigating Pakistani users since their ‘fight’ has no moral boundaries.

Incidentally both the sides are accusing each other of following foreign agenda. The social media is mostly used by the youth and both the genders are equally availing it.