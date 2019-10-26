India changes IHK, Ladakh governors

NEW DELHI: Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, who presided over India's northernmost state as it witnessed some of its most historical changes in recent memory, has been transferred. Girish Chandra Murmu, the Union Expenditure Secretary, will take over as the first Lieutenant-Governor of IHK. Former Defence Secretary Radha Krishna Mathur will be the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Friday.

The changes come more than two months after the government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and split the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which will come into existence on October 31.

Satya Pal Malik, who was appointed IHK Governor in August 2018, has been shifted as Governor of Goa.

Malik was the first career politician to be appointed to the position in 51 years. Mr Murmu's appointment marks the return of former bureaucrats tasked with running the show in the IHK.