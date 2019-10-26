close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

Traders say they will go ahead with strike

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The traders community has decided to go ahead with its plan of shutter down strike across the country on 29th and 30th of this month to press for acceptance of their demands.

President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry on Friday told media persons that they were not going to accept verbal assurances of the FBR authorities rather they need to take practical measures.

“The government should issue presidential ordinance to take back unjustified taxation imposed on traders and lift condition of production of CNIC on purchase worth Rs50,000 or above,” Kashif Chaudhry said.

Kashif Chaudhry said he had also written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan apprising him that that the measures taken by the FBR like registration of even small trader with sales tax, monthly submission of sales tax returns and condition of CNIC would not result in increase in tax collection rather it would create problems of the business community.

