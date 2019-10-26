IOK lockdown continues on 82nd day

SRINAGAR: In Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), normal life continues to remain out of gear in the Kashmir Valley and the Muslim majority areas of Jammu region on 82nd day, Friday, due to the unrelenting military lockdown.

An environment of fear and uncertainty persisted as stories of night raids, torture, beatings and incarcerations kept on emerging amid heavy deployment of Indian forces in every nook and corner of the territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Restrictions under section 144 and total ban on internet and prepaid mobile services remained enforced. Despite the authorities’ efforts to manufacture normalcy in the territory, people are practising peaceful civil disobedience against Indian occupation as well as against Modi government’s illegal action of revoking the special status of Occupied Kashmir on August 5. Shops and business establishments continue to remain shut for most part of the day and hardly any public transport is visible on the roads. Schools and offices are open but students and employees prefer to stay away. Train services from Banihal to Baramulla also remained suspended.