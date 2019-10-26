BD U16s take control against Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Under-16s were left struggling at 40-4 in reply to Bangladesh’s first innings total of 204 in the opening three-day match at the KRL Ground here Friday.

Redwan Hossain (84) and Nayeem Ahmad (54) were outstanding with the bat as both put on 75 runs for the third wicket for visitors. For Pakistan, pacer Ahmed Khan (4-43) was the pick of bowlers.

Pakistan then lost some quick wickets in reply to be reduced to 40-4 at stumps.

Mushfiq Hassan (2-9) and Ahmed Sharif (2-6) did early damage to Pakistan innings.

Scores in brief: Bangladesh 204 all out in 63.5 overs (Redwan Hossain 84, Nayeem Ahmad 54; Ahmed Khan 4-43, Ali Asfand 2-31). Pakistan 40-4 in 19.2 overs (Shahzad 19; Mushfiq Hassan 2-9, Ahmed Sharif 2-6).