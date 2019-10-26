Wawrinka pulls out of clash against Federer

BASEL, Switzerland: Stan Wawrinka was forced to withdraw from Friday’s ATP Basel tennis quarter-final showdown against best friend Roger Federer with a back injury, just an hour after struggling past America’s Frances Tiafoe in a gruelling second round clash.

“The bad news is that I will have to retire,” the 34-year-old three-time Grand Slam winner said after his 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win. Top seed Federer, chasing a 10th title at his hometown event, will receive a walkover into Saturday’s semi-finals.

It would have been the 27th meeting between the two Swiss team-mates and Federer would have been the comfortable favourite boasting a 23-3 record over their 14-year rivalry.

Wawrinka stands in provisional 14th place in the points race to the year-end ATP Finals and his chances of qualifying now look slim with just next week’s Paris Masters to play on the regular schedule.

The struggle against Tiafoe, which lasted for two and a half hours and was decided by an 11-minute concluding game, had put Wawrinka into his fifth quarter-final at the Swiss tournament.

Wawrinka hammered 14 aces — his last two in the penultimate game. Tiafoe saved a Wawrinka match point with an ace of his own in the final game before the home favourite got the crowd on its feet with a backhand winner down the line to seal the success.