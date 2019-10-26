Woods, Woodland lead

INZAI, Japan: The second round of the US PGA Tour’s inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan was postponed on Friday because of heavy rain with Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland leading the 78-player event.

Officials made the decision half an hour before the scheduled 7am start after overnight showers turned heavy with forecasts of up to 130 millimetres (five inches) rain falling over the next 24 hours at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

The second round will now be played on Saturday, with a 6:30am start time (2130 GMT Friday), followed by the third round.“The golf course has already taken on four-tenths of an inch of rain, so it has actually reached the point of saturation and it’s become unplayable,” said Gary Young, US PGA Tour vice-president of rules and competitions.

“With more rain in the forecast and three to five inches of rain (75mm to 130mm) for the day, we thought the right decision was to call (off) play.”

Golfers will stay in the same threeball groupings for the third round, which will begin immediately after completion of the second round, and continue until dusk Saturday at around 5:30pm.

The groups will be re-formed for Sunday’s fourth round, with leaders going out last at around 9am (0000GMT) if there are no further delays. US Masters champion Woods got off to a terrible start Thursday before roaring back with nine birdies in 15 holes to share the lead with US Open champion Woodland.

Three over after three holes, Woods stormed back in stunning fashion for a six-under round of 64 and already had one eye on the weather and the possibility of extended play Saturday and Sunday.

The American duo will head into the delayed second-round with a one-shot lead over home favourite Hideki Matsuyama.

Woods’s 64 was the lowest season-opening round of his long career and came as the 43-year-old chases an 82nd US PGA Tour victory to tie the all-time record held by Sam Snead.

Meanwhile Graeme McDowell from Northern Ireland withdrew after slumping to a first round 11-over par 81 on Thursday. The 2010 US Open winner did not a give a reason for pulling out, but had been battling a wrist injury earlier this season.

The Zozo Championship offers a $9.75 million prize pot as the middle leg of the Tour’s new megabucks Asian swing.

It began last week at the $9.75 million CJ Cup in South Korea, won by Justin Thomas, and concludes at next week’s $10.25 million WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.