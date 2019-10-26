Kane to miss T20s against England

WELLINGTON: Black Caps captain Kane Williamson will miss the upcoming Twenty20 series against England after a recurring hip injury flared up, team officials said Friday.

Paceman Tim Southee will lead the team in Williamson’s absence, with the batsman hoping to return for a two-Test series against the tourists in late November.Coach Gary Stead said it was the same injury that affected Williamson during the Test series against Bang­ladesh in March.

“It’s disappointing timing for Kane at the start of an exciting Kiwi summer, but we feel it’s the right decision with a busy season ahead,” Stead said. “We’re fortunate to have someone experienced like Tim who can comfortably step in and take the reins.”

The series begins November 1 in Christchurch. Squad: Tim Southee (captain), Trent Boult (games 4 and 5), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games 1-3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner.