You are late, PM Office tells IPC Ministry

ISLAMABAD: The never ending saga of restructuring of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) with the new name of Pakistan Sports Education Development and Infrastructure Board continues with the Prime Minister Office sending yet another reminder to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to complete all the required work within seven days.

Letters have been sent to all departments and ministries which have fallen short of their targets.PM Office’s Additional Secretary Mohammad Ali Shahzada, in the letter, reminded the IPC Ministry that it is almost 300 days late in restructuring the board and reporting it back to the PM Office.

The Task Force on Sports headed by Ehsan Mani submitted its report with the IPC Ministry and PM Office in January this year. Since then there has been no progress on its implementation or even formation of an implementation committee. All this time the IPC Ministry has been saying that it is on the task.

When Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza was approached for her comments on the letter, she first denied having any knowledge of the letter. “It is not true,” she said.When told that this correspondent was in possession of the PM Office’s directions, she asked for the letter to be shared with her. The minister then admitted such a letter was indeed written to the ministry.

“Yes, we have received the letter but the problem is that the task force’s findings on restructuring of the Pakistan Sports Board are with the PM Office and we have been waiting for the PM Office’s call for a briefing. That call has not come.

“We have asked the PM Office to check the status and get back to the IPC Ministry. Look there are other items with the letter including on the PCB’s constitution that has already been approved and implemented. We are ready for the PSB’s restructuring and for that we are waiting for the prime minister’s directions. Unless and until he approves the final draft, we will not be in a position to implement anything,” she said.

The Task Force on Sports members including the IPC Secretary believe that the existing PSB has failed to get the required results for which it was constituted. “We don’t think that the required results can be obtained by the existing system. A major shake-up is required to streamline affairs. The system should be run in a professional manner rather than individually,” the TFS had recommended.