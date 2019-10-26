Surrey pick Shadab for Vitality Blast

LONDON: Surrey have signed Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan and Australia opener D’Arcy Short for the 2020 Vitality Blast. Shadab will be making his first appearance in county cricket, while Short moves south after impressing with Dur­ham in the Blast last season.

The signing of Short will go some way to making up for the loss of Aaron Finch, who has played regularly for Surrey since 2016 but is expected to be involved in Australia’s limited-overs tour of England next summer, affecting his availability.

Short finished as the fourth-leading run-scorer in this year’s competition, with 483 at a strike rate of 139.59, despite Durham failing to make it beyond the group stage.

Shadab, 21, has played all three formats internationally but came to prominence in T20, during the 2017 Pakistan Super League. He has since played in the Big Bash and Caribbean Premier League, amassing 121 wickets in 98 games, with an economy of 6.81.

Described by Surrey’s director of cricket, Alec Stewart, as “one of the most exciting spin bowlers in world cricket”, Shadab will spend much of the 2020 summer in the UK, with Pakistan touring and having also been signed up for the Hundred — although his participation in that competition will depend on his involvement in the Test set-up. — Cricinfo