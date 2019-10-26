Pak women open season against Bangladesh today

LAHORE: For the first time in history, the national women’s team will be in action at the home of Pakistan cricket when they host Bangladesh in a three-match Twenty20 International series on Saturday (today), says a press release.

The two teams meet in the shortest format for the second time in 13 months after Bangladesh hosted Pakistan in a four-match T20I series in October last year, which Pakistan won 3-0.

The upcoming series also serves a perfect opportunity to the hosts to test their bench strength with their mainstay Nida Dar in Australia for the Women Big Bash League, while their most experienced campaigner Sana Mir unavailable for the series opener.

The T20I series is part of Bangladesh women’s 10-day tour in which they will also play two One-Day Internationals against Pakistan at the same venue.

With Pakistan slated to host world champions England in the ICC Women’s Championship in Malaysia in December, these matches serve an opportunity to get their permutations and combinations right.

Speaking to pcb.com.pk ahead of the series, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said: “We are coming from a 10-day camp in which we put great emphasis on our fielding. Our bowlers worked on bettering different variations and the batters are looking in good form. We are well-aware of the challenge that the Bangla­desh present and this will surely be an exciting series.

“This series is the season-opener for us and we want to start off on a winning note as it will help us in building the momentum ahead of the England and West Indies series.

“This is the first time we will be playing in Lahore and the girls are pretty charged up. We look forward to playing in Lahore and expect the fans to fill up the stadium to support women’s cricket.”

Bangladesh T20I captain Salma Khatun said: “We are very much looking forward to the series against a strong Pakistan side, who will be particularly tough in home conditions.

“It is nice to be back. Pakistan are a familiar opponent for us and we have had some pretty exciting matches over the years. Our side thrives on team spirit. A nice balance has developed in our game and I am confident that we will be very competitive in the series.”

Squads: Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.

Bangladesh: Salma Khatun (captain), Ayesha Rahman, Ekka Mollik, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Lata Mondal, Nigar Sultana, Panna Ghosh, Rumana Ahmed, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sharmin Akhter and Sharmin Sultana.

Schedule (All matches at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium): Oct 26: 1st T20I; Oct 28: 2nd T20I; Oct 30: 3rd T20I; Nov 2: 1st ODI; Nov 4: 2nd ODI.