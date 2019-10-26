Pakistan face uphill task against Holland

ISLAMABAD: Greenshirts are going into the Olympics 2020 hockey qualifying match against Holland against all odds at Amstelveen today (Saturday) with head coach Khawaja Junaid saying that Pakistan team has nothing to lose in back-to-back matches.

Talking to ‘The News’ from Holland, Junaid said that all the disadvantages were with Pakistan.

“We have just started reappearing in international circuit and matches against Germany were our first in more than a year time. On the other hand, Holland are one of the most active teams in the world.

“Besides playing all international events in recent times, they kept themselves busy in the FIH Pro League that Pakistan have missed. This is one of the biggest gaps between the two outfits. Our first effort would be to bridge that gap. We played and lost two games against Germany with a big margin. Those who have seen Pakistan playing both tests can vouch that the team played the second test much better.

“At the end of three quarters in the second match we were trailing 3-2. Had it not been to German local umpires’ two mistakes we would have ended the match at 4-2. I have to admit two matches have given the players enough to realise their weaknesses and the biggest one is lack of experience against the best.”

Greenshirts’ head coach termed the home ground as one of the strongest advantages to Holland and at the same time the biggest disadvantage to Pakistan.

“Holland have the advantage of home condition and will be seen playing in front of their home crowd. They are ranked 3rd and we are 17th not because we lacked hockey resources but because we missed so many international commitments during the last two years. Had we figured in the Pro League alone, we would have been playing against a weaker opponent today.”

“Two of our leading players Rizwan Senior and Abu Bakar are down with injuries while two others including goalkeeper Waqar Younis were refused visas by the Dutch embassy. Luckily defender Irfan is reaching in time for Saturday’s match from London.”

Junaid added that he had planned to make the team fight till the last by covering all angles.“We have watched recent videos of Holland’s matches and have worked on that.”

Commenting on his strategy for the match against strong Dutch outfit, Junaid said the Greenshirts will have to plug the gaps and take opponents head on rather playing defensive hockey. Doing this we would be in a position to take the game back to the hosts. I can realise that it will be a very tough outing for Pakistan and what required from every player is to give his hundred percent.”

Pakistan head coach hoped that if Pakistan succeeded in holding on Holland for first two quarters then the match will become interesting.“I know it is tough but not impossible. We can make a match out of it, if we play according to the plan.”