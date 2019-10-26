Thief’s hand cut off in Iran

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: An Iranian jailed for multiple robberies has had his hand cut off at a prison in the north of the Islamic republic, the judiciary said on Thursday. The man had confessed to 28 counts of theft and the amputation was carried out in Sari city on Wednesday, the justice department of Mazandaran province said.
TEHRAN: An Iranian jailed for multiple robberies has had his hand cut off at a prison in the north of the Islamic republic, the judiciary said on Thursday. The man had confessed to 28 counts of theft and the amputation was carried out in Sari city on Wednesday, the justice department of Mazandaran province said.