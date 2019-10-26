Chinese people enjoy unprecedented rights, freedom

BEIJING: The Chinese government attaches great importance to the protection and promotion of human rights and over the past 40 years of reform and opening up, China’s human rights cause has achieved universally recognized excellence.

This was stated by the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying while commenting on US Vice President Mike Pence' s remarks on China. She noted that on October 24th, US Vice President Mike Pence delivered a speech deliberately distorting China's social system and human rights.