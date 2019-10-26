close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
October 26, 2019

Chinese people enjoy unprecedented rights, freedom

World

I
INP
October 26, 2019

BEIJING: The Chinese government attaches great importance to the protection and promotion of human rights and over the past 40 years of reform and opening up, China’s human rights cause has achieved universally recognized excellence.

This was stated by the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying while commenting on US Vice President Mike Pence' s remarks on China. She noted that on October 24th, US Vice President Mike Pence delivered a speech deliberately distorting China's social system and human rights.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World