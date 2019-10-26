Erdogan sues French magazine

ISTANBUL: Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched legal proceedings against a French magazine which branded Turkey's president "The Eradicator" after he sent troops into Syria to push back Kurdish forces, media reported Friday.

The complaint was filed against Le Point director Etienne Gernelle and the head of the magazine´s international service Romain Gubert, the official Anadolu news agency reported. On this week´s cover Le Point published a picture of Erdogan giving a military salute with the subtitle "Ethnic cleansing: the Erdogan method", provoking sharp criticism from Turkish government officials.

The cover´s headline called Erdogan "The Eradicator" and asked: "Will he be allowed to massacre the Kurds and threaten Europe?" In a petition presented to the Ankara prosecutor´s office, Erdogan´s lawyer Huseyin Aydin said the cover was "publicly insulting" to the president, a crime in Turkey.

"It is a typical example of stupidity from a country whose history is full of dramatic examples of genocide and massacres to attempt to teach something to President... and level baseless accusations," the lawyer said, quoted by Anadolu.