Sat Oct 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

Armed men kill woman, abduct her daughter

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

KASUR: Armed men Friday shot dead a woman, abducted her daughter and injured her five relatives at Kacha Pakka village in the limits of Sarai Mughal police over a marriage issue. Accused Javed wanted to marry his relative Hameedan Bibi but her parents refused his proposal. Javed and his accomplices entered the house of Hameedan and shot dead her mother Sharifan Bibi. They abducted Hameedan and injured her five relatives critically when they put up resistance.

