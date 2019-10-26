On PM’s direction…: Maryam shifted to hospital to look after father

LAHORE: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz was shifted to Services Hospital on Friday where she would undergo medical tests and look after her father. PM Imran Khan had directed the provincial government to shift Maryam to hospital on medical grounds to stay with her father and look after her father besides undergoing her own medical tests. She is currently on judicial remand in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.