close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
NNI
October 26, 2019

On PM’s direction…: Maryam shifted to hospital to look after father

National

N
NNI
October 26, 2019

LAHORE: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz was shifted to Services Hospital on Friday where she would undergo medical tests and look after her father. PM Imran Khan had directed the provincial government to shift Maryam to hospital on medical grounds to stay with her father and look after her father besides undergoing her own medical tests. She is currently on judicial remand in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan