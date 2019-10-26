Zardari’s platelets count also drops

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zadari’s platelets dropped to 90,000 but are under control with the use of medicine, according to spokesman for the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). According to cardiologist, the drop of platelets in heart patients was normal and these could be lower due to reaction of some of the medicines. According to PIMS, the medical board examines health of Zardari on daily basis. Zardari’s sugar level was normal, but he was having irregular heartbeat and blood pressure which varies time to time and he is also having a depression. Zardari is suffering from acute spinal cord pain and having a sevre neck pain.